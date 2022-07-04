Showers and thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Cold War Veteran Andy East, 80, stands next to his 1963 Ford Falcon at William Ferry Park Monday, following Fourth of July festivities. East spoke to local people who admired his car, displayed uniforms and memorabilia.
A young girl eats a popsicle during the Ferrysburg Fourth of July Parade Monday morning. Many popsicles were passed out during the parade as it was hot outside.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A couple smiles and cheers as the Fourth of July parade passes by Monday morning in Ferrysburg.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A dog named Joey sports a patriotic red, white and blue bowtie during the Ferrysburg Fourth of July parade Monday.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Two-week-old baby Taya, dressed in patriotic hearts, sleeps on her mom's lap while live music is played in William Ferry Park Monday afternoon, following the Fourth of July parade in Ferrysburg.
FERRYSBURG – Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the Fourth of July, with a mayor's breakfast, a parade and a celebration in William Ferry Park.
"It feels really good to see all the families out again and coming together as a community," said Ferrysburg City Councilman William Montgomery, who was watching the parade Monday with his family and friends.
