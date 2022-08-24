WEST OLIVE — An animal cruelty case that held 27 cats as evidence at the Harbor Humane Society’s animal shelter has been finalized and the felines are now ready to be adopted.
“Living in cramped and unsanitary quarters unsurprisingly was not good for these cats,” HHS said in an Aug. 12 Facebook post. “When they entered our care, many were underweight, had diarrhea, upper respiratory infections and various other physical ailments, including eyes that need to be removed.”
