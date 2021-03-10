This drawing shows a building similar to what is being proposed for a development on the corner of Buchanan and Exchange streets in the Village of Spring Lake. This is the site of the former Spring Lake Township Hall.
This drawing shows a building similar to what is being proposed for a development on the corner of Buchanan and Exchange streets in the Village of Spring Lake. This is the site of the former Spring Lake Township Hall.
Courtesy drawing
A proposed three-story commercial/residential development is being proposed for the corner of Buchanan and Exchange streets, as shown in the back right of this photo.
Courtesy artwork
The former Spring Lake Township Hall at 106 S. Buchanan St.
A three-story commercial and residential building proposed for the site of the former Spring Lake Township Hall received a “thumbs up” from several Village Council members during a virtual work session Monday night.
It’s not a formal approval, but an informal indication that village officials are in favor of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.