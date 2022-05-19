Fourth-graders from Peach Plains Elementary School look at a model ship at Coast Guard Station Grand Haven as Master Chief Marc Moore explains the various parts and what it does. The students then got to board the same boat and take it out for a ride on the Grand River.
One of the rooms students visited during a tour of the Coast Guard Station Grand Haven was the rescue and survival equipment room, where an officer explained gear such as lifejackets, inflatable vests, dry suits, ice-breaking equipment and a stretcher that floats on the water.
Fourth-graders from Peach Plains Elementary School look at a model ship at Coast Guard Station Grand Haven as Master Chief Marc Moore explains the various parts and what it does. The students then got to board the same boat and take it out for a ride on the Grand River.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Students wave from one of the Coast Guard vessels as they took a ride up and down the Grand River on Tuesday morning.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
From left to right: Caitlin Lawson, Shauna Dufon and Mabel Fuller, fourth-graders from Peach Plains Elementary School, smile as they ride in the Coast Guard boat on Tuesday.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
One of the rooms students visited during a tour of the Coast Guard Station Grand Haven was the rescue and survival equipment room, where an officer explained gear such as lifejackets, inflatable vests, dry suits, ice-breaking equipment and a stretcher that floats on the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.