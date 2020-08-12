Confirmed sightings of five new bird species in Ottawa County are part of a five-year update recently released by the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission.
The new species include a western tanager, California gull, black-necked stilt, lark sparrow, pomarine jaeger and black-bellied whistling duck.
Like the book, the addendum reports where and when the bird was sighted and by whom.
The 35-page addendum and an 18-page photo file are available for a free download at miottawa.org/Parks/birding.htm.
These files are written to complement the book, “Birds of Ottawa County, Michigan: An Annotated Checklist,” which was first published in 2015. The addendum won’t make sense without the book, according to one of the authors and retired Ottawa County Parks naturalist Chip Francke.
Because the county’s nature center at Hemlock Crossing has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the book can instead be obtained for $14.95 at The Bookman in Grand Haven, Readers World Bookstore in Holland or the Ottawa County Parks Office at the Fillmore Street complex.
The parks office is currently open to the public only two days a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also order the book over the phone by calling the office at 616-738-4810, but you will have to pay shipping in addition to the book cost.
Francke, along with the other original authors Carl and Judi Manning, again volunteered their time to produce the update.
“It had been on my mind for a while,” Francke said, noting the new species sighted.
Proceeds from the book sales all go to Ottawa County Parks.
The Spring Lake and Holland residents started working on the update in March and finished it at the end of May. Francke said they had to figure out how to release the update online and wait until they could make more of the original books available.
The Mannings and Francke divided the list of birds in half and used ebird and the Michigan Birds & Natural History (which quit publishing a couple of years ago) to update the information. Francke then wrote the update and the Mannings did the proofreading.
The addendum lists all of the birds in the original book, on which page they can be found, whether or not there is a change and what is that change.
The update includes obvious status changes to a species abundance, distribution, and/or breeding, high totals for selected species, new early spring, late spring, early fall, and/or late fall migration dates, and other information the authors deemed significant.
For example, the snow goose, on page 34, has had a status change to very uncommon transient and winter resident.
The update notes that the small goose has now been seen in Ottawa County every month from October to March. There are also new arrival and departure dates listed. Eighty of these birds were sighted on March 3, 2017, in Olive Township.
The update includes bird records from April 22, 2015 (when the book was first published), through May 31, 2020.
