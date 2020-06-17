SPORTS-ATH-COLEMAN-GET

Christian Coleman competes in the Men's 60 Meter semifinal during the 2020 Toyota USATF Indoor Championships at Albuquerque Convention Center on Feb. 15, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

 TNS photo / Christian Petersen, Getty Images

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BEIJING SEES SPIKE IN VIRUS CASES

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.