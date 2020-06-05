BIZ-WILL-MOST-COVID-19-JOB-LOSSES-SD.jpg

Maintaining hygiene rules, Leucadia Barber Shop manger Emiliano Zermeno (right) wipes down his barber chair after spraying a sanitizer in preparation for his next customer on May 27, 2020 in Encinitas, California. This was the first day salons have been allowed to reopen since the shutdown.

 TNS photo

(AP) — Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH ECHOES GLOBALLY

(1) comment

Vladtheimp
Vladtheimp

1. 72% of Black Citizens are satisfied with their local police Department (June 2 Monmouth Poll)

2. Los Angeles to strip $150,000,000 from Police Department and transfer to 'Communities of Color'

3. Nearly all Rioters in D.C. released from jail - most had felony rioting charges dropped.

4. U.S. employers (outside of Michigan) added 2.5 million jobs in May, the largest monthly increase in recorded history.

5. Medical journal retracts fake Hydroxychloroquine 'study' used to bash President Trump

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.