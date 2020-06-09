Verlander saluted back at Comerica as Astros edge Tigers

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander heads to the dugout during a win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. 

 TNS photo / John J. Kim, Chicago Tribune

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GEORGE FLOYD TO BE LAID TO REST

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.