Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Thunderstorms likely, accompanied by heavy rainfall at times. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.