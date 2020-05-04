King Holiday

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at Glenville High School on April 26, 1967.

 TNS file photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MLK'S TRAFFIC STOP A CATALYST FOR CHANGE

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.