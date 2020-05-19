WORLD NEWS IRAQ-SINJAR 4 WA

Kurdish troops liberate the Islamic State held town of Sinjar, home to thousands of Yazdids who were displaced or enslaved last August after much of northern Iraq was seized by the group, on Nov. 13, 2015. 

 TNS file photo/Mitchell Prothero

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. VIDEO SURFACES OF POLICE CONFRONTATION WITH ARBERY

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.