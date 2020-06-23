A portion of Grant Avenue on Grand Haven’s west side will be closed to traffic for one week.
The city’s Department of Public Works says the closure began Tuesday at the intersection of Seventh Street and Grant. It will continue eastbound to the intersection of Davis Street and Grant in order for Asphalt Paving Inc. to resurface the 700 block of Grant due to a water main break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.