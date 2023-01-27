FRUITPORT — Before Trinity Sevrey took the floor against Hamilton last Tuesday, her junior varsity basketball coach, Steve Jones, pulled her aside. The news she received was unexpected but brought a beaming reaction to the freshman’s face.
Sevrey was placed in the starting lineup for the first time this season.
Later that night, the Fruitport girl died suddenly. She was 14 years old.
Those were the familiar, sunshine-like memories that were passed around and illuminated among many faces of family, friends and community members, lighting up the cold, snowy sky outside Fruitport High School on Wednesday evening. Hundreds of candles were ignited in honor of Sevrey during the school’s candlelight vigil for her.
FHS Principal Lauren Chesney and Jones each shared brief remarks, along with a pair of moments of silence and fellowship to bring closure and honor Sevrey, while raising awareness and the importance of being kind, caring, compassionate and respectful toward one another.
“She was just a beacon of light to everybody she came in contact with,” Chesney said in remembering Sevrey. “She was a very strong believer in her family and friends, and someone who will be missed by everyone. It’s just a hard thing for kids right now, and a hard thing for their family.”
Jones shared several other memories of Sevrey during his segment of the vigil, while community members huddled and leaned on one another. Sevrey brought “grit” to the team, he said.
“At halftime of one of our games, I told the team that we needed five Trinitys on the floor because she was playing way harder than everyone else,” Jones said. “She was a very hard-nosed player that would give it her all and wasn’t worried about skinning up her knee. Whatever she could do, she was going to give it her all for this team.”
Jones added that he instills a “no walk, but run” approach to his practices – and that especially after the holiday season, Sevrey took fun in their routine.
“I always had to tell them to start over, and Trinity was no different,” the coach said. “But when I called her over, and she would have to start over, she would always come back with a big ol’ smile on her face. I just simply told them how good it was to see them today.
“But after maybe the second time we did that, she returned the favor,” Jones continued. “She told me, ‘Coach, did I tell you how good it was to see you today?’ That was just a really cool thing we shared and one of the biggest memories that I’m going to miss.”
Fruitport’s JV team canceled its game last week against Grand Rapids West Catholic after Sevrey’s death, but returned to the court Tuesday against Spring Lake.
Jones said he was proud of the way his team has come together during a challenging time.
“Great teams support each other, and that’s what we’ve been preaching as we’re going through this,” he said. “The 11 girls on this team and my two assistants have been phenomenal. You can see they’re hurting, but they’ve been comforting each other. You can never say ‘I love you’ too much or ‘I’m proud of you.’”
Chesney and Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy worked in tandem with the school’s basketball program to organize Wednesday’s event.
Over the past week-plus since Sevrey’s death, the school district has provided plenty of mental health resources. FCS’ crisis team allocated several professionals from the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District and HealthWest last Wednesday, and they were on the campuses during school hours. They were also made available for the entire community during the evening.
Trinity and her younger brother, Tristian Sevrey, lost both their parents tragically on April 13, 2018. Trinity and Tristian were being raised and cared for by their grandmother, Kimberley Dawes.
A GoFundMe page (support-for-the-trinity-sevrey-family) has been established for their family, and more than $8,000 had been raised by late Thursday.
Wednesday’s candlelight vigil closed with Jones urging the community to come together while their hearts remain heavy.
“We are one team and a team that is great,” Jones said. “Being great means supporting each other. Individuals may grieve differently than you – however, I encourage all of you to talk, cry, smile, laugh, pray and share the great memories you have of Trinity. We want to continue to support each other, as that’s what a great team does.”
