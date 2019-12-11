A Nunica family grew to 14 on Saturday, but at a much faster rate than expected, according to Amanda Smith.
Not only was Matthew Henry Smith born just 45 minutes after Amanda’s water broke, but he was also born in the front seat of the family pickup truck speeding south on U.S. 131.
Amanda said she was sitting on the couch reading a book to her children Saturday afternoon when she had a strange sensation, like being kicked.
“I stood up and realized that my water broke,” she said. So the family sprang into action.
Amanda and her husband, Dale, started getting their things ready while their 24-year-old daughter left to take some of the younger children to their grandparent’s home. The plan was to wait for that daughter to accompany them, as she serves as an assistant to a home-birth midwife, but it turned out there was no time to wait.
Amanda’s contractions started coming hard and quick, and Dale made the “executive decision” to leave right away for Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The couple and three of their daughters, including 17-year-old Mercedes, jumped in the Chevy four-door pickup truck.
“I was praying, ‘Lord keep the baby in,’” Amanda said during the fast-paced ride to the hospital. But, “he was coming no matter what.”
As the contractions continued harder and faster, Dale told his wife to take off her seatbelt and lie down on the seat to make it easier for the baby to come out if they didn’t make it to the hospital on time.
Amanda said that her husband called 911 and told dispatchers that they were speeding to the hospital, as he flew down the highway and passed people on the right. At one point, Dale took a look at his wife and saw that the baby’s head was coming out, Amanda said.
“He told our 17-year-old daughter to climb over the seat and catch the baby,” Amanda said.
Mercedes grabbed a blanket and got into position, catching the young boy as he entered the world.
“It was really fast and unexpected,” Amanda said.
The fastest that any of her previous 11 children had been born before was five hours after her water broke, and all were born in a hospital.
Amanda said that Mercedes rubbed the baby with the blanket and within a few seconds he started crying. She said they waited to cut the umbilical cord because they didn’t have anything to use to cut it.
At the hospital emergency room, the Smiths were immediately taken to the labor and delivery room. There, Mercedes was given the privilege of cutting the umbilical cord as her father was still outside parking the truck.
“My daughter got her name on the birth certificate saying she delivered the baby,” Amanda said proudly.
Now home from the hospital, Amanda said there is no shortage of anyone who wants to hold the baby.
“Usually, there is a dispute over whose turn it is to hold him,” she said.
The 8-pound, 5-ounce boy has nine big sisters and two big brothers, ranging in age from 24 years to 20 months.
“We have lots of little mommies,” said Amanda, 43.
Amanda said they never planned to have such a large family, but after the fifth child, they “decided to put it in the Lord’s hands to decide what size our family would be.”
At her age, and with her husband being 45, Amanda said they realize that each time that this could be their last child.
“So we cherish each one,” she said, noting that Matthew is their “Christmas blessing.”
Amanda homeschools their children and Dale is a self-employed builder.
