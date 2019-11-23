A feast for all

SPRING LAKE — The local community is serving up a feast and we’re all invited.
For more than a quarter of a century, Dan Steigenga, his family, church leaders and community volunteers have served up turkey and all the fixings at the Thanksgiving Community Feast. The 26th annual event runs from 12-3 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake.
Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of religious affiliation or financial situation. Live music and autumnal décor are part of the festivities.
“I’m just so excited, I don’t even know how to express it,” Steigenga said. “It is my legacy – or better yet, a passion. It brings a time to share, a place to come together and give thanks for all of our blessings.”
Steigenga said he tears up every year when he steps out of the kitchen to see community members enjoying the flavors of his labor.
This year will be extra special for Steigenga – his granddaughter, Emma, 3, will be flying in from South Carolina to attend her first feast.
“I bought her a chef’s coat and hat,” he said.
Steigenga’s wife, LaRae, and their children, Katelin and Justin, have been cooking the feast, with the help of volunteers, since its beginnings at the then-Christ Community Church.
“I never thought it would last this long, but I have fun with it,” he said. “Our mission as a family is to give a gift to the community in an effort to honor those who have supported us and greatly influenced our lives.”
Despite the sweetness and sustenance of some of the menu items, the community feast has its roots in despair. Steigenga, who said he has experienced such despair, wants no one else to.
“When I see these people enjoying the dinner, it’s very emotional for me,” he said. “I went through some hard times, and this was born of that.”
Steigenga said after he lost his Grand Haven restaurant in 1991, he went through a couple of years of depression.
“Basically, I didn’t want to be here anymore,” he said.
He recalls a windy, sunny day in October of that year. What he bore became unbearable. He considered suicide. He never attempted, but he contemplated ending it all.
He called the Rev. Dick Rhem, then pastor at Christ Community Church in Spring Lake.
“We sat and talked for a long while,” Steigenga said. “Basically, the best way to express it is my fire was gone. He kind of relit my fire.”
After many counseling sessions, Steigenga said he and fellow spiritual friend Peter Theune meshed. Theune suggested that, because of Steigenga’s talents, he might be the perfect person to head up a community feast on Thanksgiving Day.
“I was all for it,” Steigenga said.
And that’s why, as many people are asleep early Thursday, Steigenga will be prepping 35 turkeys, 30 pans of stuffing, 300 pounds of sweet potatoes, 120 pumpkin pies and more.
“It’s not so much my story at this point – it’s become the community’s story,” he said. “People look forward to it. I just can’t give it up.”
More than 100 volunteers contribute to the community feast.
“I can’t do this without the volunteers,” Steigenga said. “It’s not about me. It’s about the community and volunteers. They show up every year.”
Delivery is available by calling 616-842-1702 before noon Wednesday.
(1) comment
Thanks for a wonderful gift Dan. What a great example to all of living your faith. Happy Thanksgiving!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.