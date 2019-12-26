Brent Jackson grew up in Grand Haven, dreaming of being a CIA agent, or perhaps working for the FBI.
It wasn’t until his junior year at Kalamazoo College, however, that he actually began exploring what it would take to make that dream come true — and in the process suffered a rude awakening.
“I did some research about the feasibility, what it would take to work for any of those companies, and I realized two things,” Jackson said. “First, you have to be a genius coming out of college, and I was not. Or you had to have law enforcement experience — which, of course, I didn’t have.”
That forced Jackson to re-evaluate his career path choice, and he instead began investigating the various branches of the military, figuring a brief stint would give him the experience he needed to relaunch his dream.
“I researched thoroughly every single branch,” said Jackson, the son of Ken and Mary Ellen Jackson of Grand Haven. “I was very close to being a Marine, to the point where all I had to do was sign my name. … But I talked to a Navy recruiter, did some testing, and signed with the Navy on March 26, 2001, on my parents’ porch in Grand Haven.”
A few months later, after graduating from Kalamazoo College, Jackson found himself in Pensacola, Florida, for Officer Candidate School.
Jackson may have been planning on a brief military career at that point, but now, 18 years later, he’s still a Navy man, and continuing to climb the ranks. For the past year, he served as commander of the USS Chung Hoon, a 510-foot Naval destroyer based out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Upon completion of that assignment this past August, he was transferred back to San Diego, where he’s on shore duty, serving as the director of Mine Warfare Requirements, Experimentation and Doctrine.
Along the way, Jackson has accumulated a lifetime of stories of life at sea — something he prepared for on a lesser scale growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan.
There was the time aboard the USS Sterett — a guided missile destroyer — when pirates aboard a hijacked sailboat fired on the ship.
“Fortunately, he missed,” Jackson said.
Then there was the time, on his very first deployment, when his ship was heading toward the west coast of Australia only to be caught in a cyclone.
“That presented pretty rocky seas,” he said with a laugh. “I can remember the captain coming on over the ship-wide comm system and saying, ‘If you’re not on watch, you have permission to be in your rack,’ because so many people were getting sick from being tossed around. That’s a new experience that not many people can get. I can look back on it now and laugh, but at the time, it’s like, holy smokes, this is real.”
Jackson returned to Grand Haven for a week this December, and during that time, between visiting with family and friends, sat down and talked about life in the Navy.
Taking command
As Jackson’s Navy career progressed, he was eventually screened for command, and was put on a list of those ready to be assigned command of a ship. He was able to select a first and second choice for homeports. His first choice was San Diego, which is where he now calls home. His children — Mason, 8, and Haylie, 7 — both live there.
His second choice was Pearl Harbor.
In early 2018, he was asked if he’d like to take command of the Chun Hoon, based out of Pearl Harbor.
“I was incredibly excited,” he said. “I took over May 9, 2018. It was at sea, so I got to ride out on a helicopter with my command master chief. We landed on the back of the flight deck and took command.”
After spending some time in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, the Chung Hoon made its way back to Pearl Harbor.
During his time in command, the Chung Hoon traveled with Carrier Strike Group 3 to the Seventh Fleet in the South China Sea; to the Fifth Fleet in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman; and also the Sixth Fleet, which encompasses the Red Sea down to the Seychelles.
The ship did everything from apprehending vessels smuggling weapons and drugs in the Gulf of Aden, to escorting merchant vessels through the Straight of Hormuz between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
“One of our missions was maritime security operations, where we were able to confiscate drugs from people transporting them from Yemen into Somalia,” Jackson said. “When you’re stopping another vessel at sea, we call it an FVB — a flag verification boarding. … Some of these large wooden boats have a bunch of containers below decks, and that’s where they’ll hide drugs or weapons. We’ll get permission to do a boarding, get close enough, then send our small boat over and have our boarding teams, who are trained and qualified, to go aboard and search.”
Life at sea
Jackson said the one word that best describes the life aboard a naval vessel is "busy."
“Incredibly busy — every single day," he said. "When we have the Plan of the Day, and it’s detailed by the hour, down to the minute. What you’re going to be doing depends on what your mission is at the time, whether it’s deployment or training cycle, you would be doing different things as a ship.”
One of the more daunting tasks is an underway replenishment, where you pull up alongside another ship to take on fuel and supplies.
“It’s pretty dangerous, so you prepare for it, you brief on it, you determine who’s the master helmsman, and depending on what the seas are like determines how many people you have handling the lines,” he said.
Jackson’s tour with the Chung Hoon ended in August, and he’s currently transitioning back to life ashore.
“This is completely different from what I did my first 18 years in the Navy,” he said. “It’s been quite a learning curve.”
Looking forward, Jackson’s next assignment, midway through 2021, will take him to the Pentagon near Washington D.C., where he’ll work in some capacity with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“After that will be the next crossing point of making a decision on my future,” he said. “That’s where I’ll be screened for major command, which means either a bigger ship or a commodore put in charge of multiple destroyers. It’s exciting but still unknown. Each time I think I have a plan set, the Navy changes that — in a good way.”
A solid foundation
Jackson credits much of his success in the military to those who influenced him at a young age.
“I can’t list all the people who influenced me — the list would be too long,” he said. “I actually thought about this just the other day, driving through town. There are so many influences from my childhood — teachers, coaches, parents, friends’ parents. I certainly attribute what I’ve done in my life to my childhood in Grand Haven.
“Whether it’s a coach steering me in the right direction, not only on the field or on the track but off the field, or a teacher who taught me life lessons in the midst of teaching me about math or science, to my parents, my brother, Matt … too many influences to name.”
