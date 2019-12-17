They’re calling it Spring Lake 2.0 – or Spring Lake reinvented.
Instead of being a drive-through town for people visiting Lake Michigan, Kim Van Kampen and village officials have created a new vision for Spring Lake being a “destination town,” with desirable restaurants, shops and attractions to make it a year-round stopping point and out from under the shadow of Grand Haven.
There’s a steakhouse and “speakeasy” coming to the Epicurean Village development, and a gift and antique shop coming to the former Bilz Pools and Spas building. Brooklyn Bagels in the former Citgo gas station is expected to open Jan. 3.
Monday afternoon, the innkeepers of the Lilley Mansion Bed and Breakfast unveiled plans to launch a nonprofit organization called “Lilley Cares,” with all funds going back to community projects. The first venture will be a donation to the Tri-Cities Garden Club.
Innkeeper Robert Lopez said he expects the donation to top $15,000. He also is aiming for 650 volunteer hours to the village, with more than 75 volunteers.
“We believe we’re going to blow those numbers out of the water,” Lopez said, adding that he and his longtime partner, Patrick Roggenbau, plan to launch a new Spring Lake Garden Festival at the end of May, which he expects will attract a couple thousand people.
Van Kampen moved the old Lilley house from Savidge Street to Division Street last summer. Lopez said he and Roggenbau plan to open their bed and breakfast there early next summer. They have put their Florida house on the market and say they plan to live in Spring Lake full time.
“Kim Van Kampen is a very old friend of mine,” Roggenbau said. “She invited us to come to Spring Lake for four days. Those four days we were here we fell in love with Spring Lake and bought a house (Lilley Mansion). It was supposed to be a seasonal thing, but we got this outpouring of support from Spring Lake.”
Besides plans for a year-round community center across the street from the mansion at the village’s Tanglefoot Park, Van Kampen’s multi-million-dollar investment in purchasing under-utilized buildings in the village and transforming them to new uses is paying off.
Finn and Roxy Treece, owners of the Small Town Sandwich Shoppe, plan to open Finn’s Chop House & Speakeasy in the Epicurean Village. It will feature Michigan meats and produce. The restaurant is scheduled to open July 4 and will seat 85 inside, with additional outdoor rooftop dining and live music.
“It will be considered more of an upscale dining experience,” Finn said.
The Epicurean Village will also house condos on the upper level and retail and restaurant options on the lower level.
Van Kampen plans to renovate the former Bilz Pool and Spas into a gift/antique shop called Windermere House. Co-owner Claudia Bryant said it will open in June or July.
“We’ll have consignment, design, antiques and giftware,” Bryant said. “You can come in to buy a birthday or wedding gift, or if you’re looking for design for your home, we can get you the baker pieces you want.”
Bryant said the selections will be vast, with many geared toward lakeshore living.
“There are so many different styles in our community on the lakeshore,” she said. “We want to carry a little bit of everything so it’s all-inclusive for any type of home.”
The Windermere House will provide all the furnishings for the Lilley Mansion Bed and Breakfast. And all will be for sale.
“Anyone can buy anything they want at the Lilley Mansion – artwork, furniture, couches, beds – and we will replace it the next day,” Bryant said.
Bryant, a Grand Haven native, said the new synergy in Spring Lake is inspiring. She sees a drive-through town being transformed into a walkable community full of positive amenities.
“People can come to Fuel for dinner or walk down to the new steakhouse,” she said. “I love Kim’s vision. When she has an idea, she will meet with you and make it happen.”
Van Kampen’s family has owned a summer home on Spring Lake for more than six decades. She operates an equestrian facility in Fruitport and has a residence in Florida.
Village President Mark Powers said he’s impressed with the new developments.
“It most certainly is a positive thing going on here and it’s exciting to see so much new investment in our community,” he said.
