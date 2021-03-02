A Ferrysburg Public Works employee fills a pothole on Smith’s Bridge early Monday afternoon. Potholes are created by the expansion and contraction of ground water that typically occurs when temperatures climb for a while, then fall back below freezing.
A Ferrysburg Public Works employee fills a pothole on Smith’s Bridge early Monday afternoon. Potholes are created by the expansion and contraction of ground water that typically occurs when temperatures climb for a while, then fall back below freezing.
Tribune photo / Becky Vargo
Employees from the Ferrysburg Public Works Department blow debris from potholes before filling them Monday afternoon on Smith’s Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.