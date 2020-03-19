Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 38F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.