Regularly scheduled meetings across the Tri-Cities have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
That includes Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, as local organizers made the difficult decision Tuesday night to suspend scheduled in-person meetings.
That could be bad news for those recovering from an addiction.
“It’s a time of unprecedented stress,” said Greg (last name omitted for privacy reasons), who is the president of the Tri-Cities Alano Club. “I guess we could look back at 9/11, and those who are left might remember Pearl Harbor. It just seems like this is an unprecedented time of stress, and it’s really important in my experience for alcoholics and recovering addicts to stay in contact to those working in programs.”
The Tri-Cities Alano Club hosts weekly meetings for both Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, which are gatherings for family and friends of alcoholics. Greg estimates that the club, located at 419 Fulton Ave. in Grand Haven, was hosting 5-6 meetings daily, some with as few as five attendees and others with more than 70. He said more than 150 people were attending meetings at the club on a daily basis, and more than 500 people attended AA meetings in the area each day.
“We’re a pretty active organization, and to have all those meetings taken out of the community, we are concerned it’s going to have an effect on people,” he said. “Members are stepping up to do what they can to address that.”
With meetings canceled for the foreseeable future, Greg said some AA members are setting up small group gatherings on their own. Another option is video conferencing.
Greg encourages others to “absolutely stay involved and get hooked up through a small group meeting being held.”
He was especially encouraged with the ease of the online meeting.
“I’m blown away by that,” he said. “It was fun, and it really worked well.”
His biggest concern at this point is for people who are struggling with addiction and are looking for support, but have not previously attended an AA meeting.
“If people want to come in now, new people, it’s going to be difficult for us to identify who they are,” he said. “We need to look at how to address that. If someone has a problem now, but has never been to a meeting and doesn’t know anybody, we need to find a way to reach them.”
There are online resources available. For example, addictioncenter.com has a confidential live chat that is open 24/7. You can also visit tri-citiesalanoclub.org.
12 Steps
The following are the 12 steps, as outlined in more detail in “The Big Book, Alcoholics Anonymous”:
Step 1: We admitted we were powerless over alcohol, that our lives had become unmanageable.
Step 2: Came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.
Step 3: Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him.
Step 4: Made a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves.
Step 5: Admitted to God, to ourselves, and to another human being the exact nature of our wrongs.
Step 6: We are entirely ready to have God remove all these defects of character.
Step 7: Humbly asked Him to remove our shortcomings.
Step 8: Made a list of all persons we had harmed, and became willing to make amends to them all.
Step 9: Made direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others.
Step 10: Continued to take personal inventory, and when we were wrong promptly admitted it.
Step 11: Sought through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God as we understood Him, praying only for knowledge of His will for us and the power to carry that out.
Step 12: Having had a spiritual awakening as the result of these steps, we tried to carry this message to alcoholics, and to practice these principles in all our affairs.
Greg sums it up like this: “What you have to do to stay sober, according to AA, is fairly basic: Ask God for a day of sobriety in the morning, go to a meeting if you can, read some literature, talk to your sponsor, and thank God at the end of the day for another day of sobriety.”
