Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.