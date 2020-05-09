A cat named Medusa, fostered through Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven, recently found her forever home, and is pictured with her new owner. The foster-based organization and other pet shelters will participate in the Bissell Empty the Shelter event this week.
Mitera is one of the cats available for adoption through Heaven Can Wait. Many pet organizations and shelters in the area have experienced an uptick in the number of adoptions and people willing to foster a pet.
Many people across the nation may be deciding to use this time during the pandemic shutdown to open their homes to a new pet.
According to the Bissell Pet Foundation, there has been an increase in pet adoptions and foster families taking in animals. With more than 3,300 pets adopted out nationwide during an event last month, the foundation decided to host an Empty the Shelter event beginning today, May 9, and continuing through Sunday, May 17.
