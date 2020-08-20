New “affordable” housing may soon be available in Grand Haven, as the City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement with Michigan Community Capital during its meeting on Monday.
The agreement is for the purchase of 7.5 acres of property along Comstock Street, near the Grand Haven Memorial Airport. Michigan Community Capital’s plan includes constructing 32 single-family homes there, and 16 of the planned new homes would be affordable housing.
“This project is in line with well-researched and strongly supported affordable housing intentions expressed by City Council over the past few years,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said.
McGinnis noted the city’s Housing Plan, which was adopted in 2018 and discusses the need to find sites for high-density or mixed-use residential developments that could be offered at differing price points. The plan also notes working with the owners of these sites and developers to encourage these types of projects.
“This sale and development aligns nicely with that goal,” McGinnis said.
The sale price for the property is roughly $32,000, with utility connection fees being set at $500 per unit for both water and sewer service.
The purchase agreement had also been approved at a council meeting in early July, but it needed to be presented again for approval before finalization.
