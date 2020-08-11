The city of Grand Haven will be joining several municipalities and organizations that may offer assistance to their neighbors and more in times of need.
As part of the latest City Council meeting, on Aug. 3, members heard a presentation about the Mutual Aid and Assistance agreement for the Michigan Water and Wastewater Agency Response Network (MiWARN) program.
“MiWARN has been active for some time,” said the city's water facilities manager, Joe VanderStel. “The idea is you work with different agencies and you are facilitating a kind of mutual aid and assistance for those that need help in crisis.”
VanderStel noted in the meeting that this support system is voluntary and there is no cost to be a part of the program.
“I think this sets us up really well,” he said, giving the example that a time of need could be requiring specific equipment to get a job done or bringing in personnel if someone is sick. “I think it’s a worthwhile thing.”
When asked about the need for the agreement, as the city has provided aid for its neighbors before, VanderStel said the MAA offers a wider reach and provides language for reimbursement of equipment and services.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Councilman Mike Fritz said. “I think this is a good move for us.”
The council approved the agreement later in last Monday's meeting.
