One important component of ensuring safe takeoffs and landings at Grand Haven Memorial Airport is making sure the tops of the trees surrounding the airport are trimmed back.
During a recent meeting, the Grand Haven City Council approved the land acquisition of air easement rights to 15870 O’Brien Court and 14444 Angelus Circle. The motion comes with a $65,429 price tag – $38,165 for the O’Brien Court property and $27,264 for the Angelus Circle property.
