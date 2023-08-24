The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared today (Thursday) to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone in Ottawa, Allegan, Muskegon, Kent and Van Buren counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy web page at michigan.gov/EGLE.
Hazardous weather outlook
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of southwest Lower Michigan.
There is a risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and flooding rains.
Grand Haven forecast
The rest of this afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 and 11 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Widespread fog, mainly after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday: Widespread fog, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North-northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
