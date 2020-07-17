The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Saturday, July 18, to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone.
Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
The Action Day is in effect for Ottawa, Muskegon, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include: refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid.
Positive activities include: car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and anyone with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the EGLE webpage at www.michigan.gov/EGLE.
Saturday afternoon heat index values could approach 100 degrees in West Michigan.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night into early Sunday. The strongest of those storms would be near the Lake Michigan shore, north of Muskegon.
The storms may redevelop east of Grand Rapids in the late morning or early afternoon, bringing the chance for strong to severe storms to eastern sections during the midday hours.
Additional rounds of storms are possible next week, some of which could also be strong to severe. The storms, in the Tuesday to Wednesday time frame, may have very heavy rainfall that leads to localized flooding.
