An air quality alert is in effect for the West Michigan lakeshore today and again Wednesday. In addition, a heat advisory is in effect for much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula until 10 tonight.
Air quality alert
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared today and Wednesday to be "action days" for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range in the following Michigan counties: Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the EGLE page at www.michigan.gov/EGLE.
Heat advisory
A heat advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. today for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
Heat index values up to 100 are expected today.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Precautions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Hazardous weather outlook
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms exists northwest of a Whitehall-to-Evart line. Wind gusts to 60 mph is the main threat.
There is a chance of thunderstorms again Saturday night and Sunday.
Grand Haven forecast
The rest of this afternoon: Sunny, with a steady temperature around 79. Southwest wind around 17 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West-northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
