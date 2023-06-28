Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cause air quality issues throughout West Michigan.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the air quality in Grand Haven sits in the "very unhealthy" range, with a NowCast AQI measurement of 200.
An AQI range of 0-50 is considered "good" while 50-100 falls into the "moderate" range. Measurements from 100-150 are considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and 150-200 is "unhealthy."
Much of West Michigan currently falls in the 200-300 range, "very unhealthy."
The concerning air quality is the result of massive wildfires burning in the Canadian province of Quebec. Winds out of the north have blown that smoke into Michigan.
Several area events have been impacted by the smoke.
Grand Haven High School canceled all outdoor athletic activities for Wednesday due to poor air quality conditions.
The Tri-Cities Family YMCA canceled its drop-in beach soccer and adult soccer leagues Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids has an air quality alert lasting into Thursday.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, along with winds out of the south around 10 mph, could help begin to alleviate the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.