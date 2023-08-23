Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.