American Courage

The American Courage arrives in Grand Haven’s harbor Monday afternoon with a load of trap rock from Canada for the Verplank’s dock in Ferrysburg.

 Courtesy photo / Matthew Uthe

Monday was an exceptionally busy day in our harbor, with three vessels making visits.

First up was the Kaye E. Barker, which arrived at the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg to discharge a load of stone.

Wilfred Sykes

The Wilfred Sykes departs Grand Haven on Tuesday morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.