The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 instilled its 2023-2024 officers and executive board during a meeting on June 27.
Cheryl George was installed as president, Becky Glockzin as vice president, Ginny Hebert as secretary; Michele Stetts as treasurer; Linda Geiske was named historian; Pam Medendorp-Peck was named chaplain; and Laurie Koldyk is the sergeant-at-arms.
