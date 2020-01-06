American Legion Auxiliary reflects on its past

Looking back at the past can be helpful if one wants to grab a few lessons learned, or perhaps gain a proper perspective of things that occurred, or even to better appreciate a valuable experience. With that in mind, as our Unit 28 American Legion Auxiliary in Grand Haven begins 2020, I would like to do a quick look back.
Nov. 10, 2019, was the 100-year anniversary of the creation of our national organization, with a motto of “Service, Not Self!" Just to put that into perspective and remind us of the historical aspect, Woodrow Wilson was our president at the time and World War I had just ended.
Not only have we worked successfully to serve veterans and our communities for 100 years across the entire U.S., we are continually growing and changing to stay relevant and ensure that the Auxiliary thrives for the next century and beyond.
A revision to membership rules was approved this year to allow spouses of female veterans to join the Auxiliary. The number of female active-duty service members and veterans continues to grow, and this is a wonderful opportunity to grow the organization and incorporate new ideas and facets to the great work already being done. I’m incredibly excited about what the future holds for us, and truly wish I could be here for the entire next 100 years.
I appreciate so very much that many Auxiliary programs focus on the next generation. In June of last year, we sponsored 12 local high school juniors as “delegates” to a life-impacting activity called Girls State. This program simulates city government, including competing for city positions, conducting elections and solving community problems. These girls chose to attend this for an entire week rather than begin their summer, which speaks to their dedication and desire to learn. Four of these young women — Juliette Beals, Madelyn Streng, Tatum Davis and Olivia Perrier — spoke to us about their experiences at an Auxiliary meeting, which demonstrated anew why this program is so valuable.
Each new year brings the fun and competitive Poppy Poster and Americanism Essay contests at our local schools. Small cash prizes can be won by the students, but more importantly, both of these activities require that the students think about past wars, the sacrifices made, and the impact on real people and families — perhaps their own relatives and friends. These programs include a personal visit from our program leaders, Diane Janusch-Johnson and Pam Medendorp-Peck, who stress the sacrifices made by our veterans and service members, as well as a brief history lesson about past and current wars. “Lest we forget."
We also were privileged last year to sponsor Olivia Scheele to perform at Carnegie Hall. The experience was wonderful for her, but then she shared her incredible talent with all of us by singing the national anthem at two of our meetings. Everyone in the room had goosebumps.
Our Auxiliary Juniors program, led by Nicole Goldberg, leads various activities throughout the year with girls who are 17 and younger, and learn firsthand what it is to serve others, especially veterans and active-duty service members. They initiated “Operation Gratitude” in November to collect 50 pounds of extra Halloween candy which were sent overseas to our troops.
Barb Kelly leads our Children and Youth program, and works to help local children in need, especially through the Goodfellows program and our local Salvation Army. The huge boxes of gifts that were lovingly and beautifully wrapped for those going through tough times in our community is a testament to the generosity and commitment of our American Legion family.
Just last month, our Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation chairwoman, Pat Best, assisted by Linda Gieske and many Auxiliary volunteers, assembled and delivered 475 fruit plates with hand-signed cards to local veterans who are in care facilities. Pat also shops on behalf of our Auxiliary for the annual Gift Shop at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans every December. Both of these activities represent a significant annual effort that warms the hearts of these veterans and their families, and reminds them that we have not forgotten them.
I could go on and on with many more examples, but suffice it to say that I am so honored to be part of this great organization. Our Grand Haven Unit 28 is very blessed with more than 1,600 members in 2019. With blessing comes responsibility, and every one of us who are members have an obligation to serve, give and care. Our successful past can never be taken for granted, our present changes and challenges will hopefully make us stronger, and the service legacy that we are creating every day will help to ensure that future members will carry on the mission.
