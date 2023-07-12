Legion Officers

Standing, from left, Jim Porenta, John Bilski, Commander No. 105 Michael J Thurber, Phil Polyak, Freddy Smith, Ron Streng, James O’Neal, Robert Kepner, and Gary Doc Doublestein; seated: Past Commander No. 104 Richard White.

 Courtesy photo

Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 recently installed new officers for the coming year.

Past Commander No. 93 David MacKellar, installing officer, and Past Commander No. 92 Rick Chittenden, acting Sergeant of Arms, took part with installation of officers for the post.

