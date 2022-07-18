The American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 installed new officers last week.
They include: installing officer, Past Cmdr. 101 John Bilski; sergeant-at-arms, Past Cmdr. 92 Rick Chittenden; 104th commander, Richard White; 1st vice commander, Michael J. Thurber; 2nd vice commander, Ron Streng; adjutant, Chris Jarvis; finance officer, Cyndy Wierenga; historian, Dennis Siron; chaplain, Duane S. Smith; sergeant-at-arms, Jim Porenta; executives-at-large: Garrett Veihl, Freddy Smith and Jim Porenta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.