The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan jumped to 14,225, and deaths reached 540, on Saturday, April 4.
The Michigan Department of Public Health announced 1,481 new cases and 61 new deaths attributed to the virus during its Saturday update.
There are 39 confirmed cases — and zero deaths — in Ottawa County. Muskegon County sits at 31 cases with two confirmed deaths. Kent County has 152 confirmed cases and two deaths.
The City of Detroit is the hardest hit in Michigan, with 3,958 cases and 131 deaths.
The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.
At this point, the state has not started reporting the number of recovered cases yet.
(1) comment
I have no words - the Tribune publishes these statistics and use it to increase revenue : 'This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus pandemic. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep the Tri-Cities informed by considering a subscription to the Grand Haven Tribune. Learn more here. '
The information is available from Johns Hopkins University, that compiles it at their expense and offers it for free to everyone (and they publish it on Mondays).
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html
