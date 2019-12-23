Discussions on medical marijuana in the City of Grand Haven continued last Monday when City Council addressed decisions made by the Planning Commission.
“The Planning Commission has spent the better part of the last year looking at the zoning ordinances,” said City Manager Pat McGinnis.
McGinnis said the discussion began in early 2019 when the council voted to permit medical marijuana in the city, and the Planning Commission has worked on the zoning for provisioning centers and processors, growers, secure transporters and safety compliance facilities.
The City Manager said that the commission unanimously approved its medical marijuana ordinances after a public hearing. Now, City Council can review the Planning Commission’s recommendations and discuss a companionship ordinance to go along with the land-use provisions.
Jennifer Howland, Grand Haven’s Community Development manager, provided maps for councilmembers showing potential areas for provisioning centers.
“The red areas on the maps are showing drug-free school zones, which are K through 12 schools with a 1,000-foot buffer, as well as the public library,” she said.
Mayor Bob Monetza said he would like to meet with members of the Planning Commission to discuss their recommendations.
“We will want a work session where we can have robust conversation,” said Monetza.
Howland said a meeting could be arranged and she could provide notes from the commission’s discussions on medical marijuana ordinances. She said this process has been an “evolution over time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.