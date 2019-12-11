An Old Fashioned Christmas at Pomona Park

Families are invited to attend Fruitport’s 15th annual Old Fashioned Christmas later this week.
The Fruitport Lions Club’s annual event is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Pomona Park.
The event includes hay rides, a lighted Christmas tree display, inflatable decorations, food and beverages, and art and music from local schools. Santa will visit with families both days.
The event started as a way to thank the community for their support during the Old Fashioned Days in May, said event chairman Fred Yonkers.
After a few years of being hosted at Englewood Farm, the event was moved to the village park. As attendance has grown, organizers have transitioned from using the park’s pavilion to also using a 40-by-80-foot tent. Yonkers said it’s grown to roughly 600-800 attendees each year.
While the event is free to attend, the Lions group also takes donations. Last year’s two-day event brought in a little more than $750 in donations, Yonkers said.
Sled design contest
In addition to visiting Santa and seeing decorations, children (ages 5-12) can participate in the annual cardboard sled design contest. Judging will be done at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sleds must arrive to the park assembled, and can only be made with cardboard, duct and Scotch tape, paint, markers, stickers, and flags. The sleds can’t be made of industrial-pressed cardboard or plastic, and they aren’t allowed to have screws, wood, twine, wire or glue.
The 2019 theme is Angry Birds. First, second and third places will be awarded in two age divisions: ages 5-8 and 9-12.
The contest has been offered for the past several years and the number of participants has ranged from eight to as many as 20 children.
“They come up with pretty nice ones,” Yonkers said of the designs.
Following the contest, children can use their sleds on the park’s hill, if there’s snow, Yonkers said.
