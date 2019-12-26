Ancestry tests may reveal more than you bargained for

Jeanette Weiden was facing a brick wall.
The head of local history and genealogy at Loutit District Library had for years used her expertise in an attempt to learn the identity of her great-grandfather, but the search kept running into a wall.
“My grandfather, who died before I was born, never spoke about who his father was,” Weiden said. “My mom did not know her grandfather. Through genealogy, I was able to find a name, but that’s all I had. I couldn’t find his parents, couldn’t find anything else. He was married to my great-grandmother for a blink of an eye — just long enough to have a child and move on.”
With traditional tools of the genealogy trade coming up short, Weiden turned to a more recent trend — DNA testing.
“A lot of times, genealogists are using this test to break through a brick wall,” she said.
She had her mother take a DNA test, and the results confirmed what Weiden had suspected — a man she had identified at various times in Detroit and Texas was actually her great-grandfather.
“I was able to look through the family tree and come up with a really distant relative,” she said. “I was able to look at the tree and see that he had the same man in his tree. … The facts on him were different, but the DNA pinpointed that they’re all the same guy. Just with genealogy, looking at the records, I never would have been able to connect them. But with DNA, there’s no question — it’s the same person.”
Ancestry DNA tests are becoming increasingly popular through companies such as Ancestry.com, 23andMe, Family Tree DNA and My Heritage. Most people take these tests to learn their heritage and what countries their ancestors came from.
Many people get their test results back and aren’t sure how to interpret them. That leads them to Weiden, who can help people wade through the confusion.
“I don’t think people understand what they’re looking at when they get the results,” she said. “They do the kits out of fun, looking to find out more about their ethnicity. It will give you your ethnicity breakdown, so that’s fun, but it’s not always that accurate.”
More accurate, Weiden said, are the DNA matches that are revealed after taking the test. Those matches can uncover some long-hidden family secrets.
“I don’t think everyone grasps the reality of what a DNA test will give you,” she said. “It can give you great information and you can find relatives you never knew. But it can also give you a really big surprise that can really devastate your family. There are times where you get a half-sibling that you didn’t know about, or you find out there’s a non-parental event, meaning you find out your dad is not your dad.”
Weiden said it’s not unusual to find such shocking family secrets. She estimates that one out of every five people she works with ends up finding more than they bargained for.
“Their response is usually shock and tears,” she said. “It’s a struggle.”
For that reason, Weiden cautions people to think twice before taking such tests.
“You never know what you’re going to find. There are sometimes unpleasant surprises,” she said. “You have to be ready, I think, to deal with those surprises if they come up.”
That doesn’t mean there aren’t positives. Weiden was able to help her mother identify her grandfather. Many people who were adopted have used the tests to learn about their birth parents.
“There’s no such thing as a closed adoption anymore,” the librarian said.
Weiden has done presentations on DNA testing at the library. In order to get more familiar with the process, she tested with four different companies. Two of them require a cheek swab to collect DNA, while the other two require the user to spit into a supplied vial.
The results from the different companies varied quite a bit.
“It usually takes about six weeks to get tests back, but after the holidays, because it’s so popular, with so many tests going out, it might take 8-10 weeks,” Weiden said. “It comes in an email format — it’s all online. You have to log into your account to view it.
“Each estimate is different," she continued. "Each company has a reference population, and that’s who you’re tested against so they can calculate your ethnic estimate. Some companies are more reliable for European ancestry, for example.”
As more people submit their DNA for testing, the company’s reference population grows, so your results, and DNA matches, will change over time.
Some people use DNA testing as a way to explore where specifically their ancestors lived, then take trips to those locations. Others use the tests as a way to connect with distant relatives.
“It’s one way to potentially make contacts with relatives in other countries,” Weiden said. “With each of these companies, there is a way to message relatives and start to talk with them, so that’s opening doors for families, which is very neat.”
DNA testing kits typically cost around $100, but they can be found for half that amount during the holiday season as most companies run specials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.