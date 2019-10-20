Another fall storm expected along the lakeshore Monday evening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Yet another strong fall storm is coming to West Michigan and the lakeshore will bear the worst of it.
Large waves, possible beach and dune erosion, power outages and minor shoreline flooding are the potential threats from another powerful storm system arriving Monday afternoon.
Winds will be gusty from the southwest and west and will gust between 40-50 mph along the shore. Note the wind direction — the impact of beach erosion may be more significant from Holland to the north.
Waves will build Monday afternoon and could be as high as 8-12 feet on Tuesday. Piers will become submerged.
This storm is shaping up to have similar impacts as last week's storm. This week the winds are not expected to be as strong, but the longer duration of gusty winds could result in similar impacts.
