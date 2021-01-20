Grand Haven’s Municipal Marina is hosting a lottery to determine who will be able to use the five added marina slips that became available after a City Council decision earlier this month.
Slips 24-28, approved by Michigan’s Waterways Commission, will become available via a lottery process for noncommercial suitors immediately. Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 29, and bids will be opened on Feb. 4.
