Grand Haven and Spring Lake schools are closed today due to inclement weather.
Coopersville, Allendale and Holland schools are also closed.
On the Ottawa County Road Conditions Facebook page, people are reporting main roads cleared, but icy in areas.
Earlier reports (from about 4:30 a.m.) were of messy roads with blowing and drifting snow.
