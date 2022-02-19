Local photographer Walter E. Elliot captured this photo of a wave towering over the lighthouse at the end of Grand Haven’s south pier. Fierce winds churned up Lake Michigan and sent waves crashing over the piers and onto shore. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be working on finding a solution that prevents water from coming overtop the pier.
Due to Lake Michigan’s high lake levels, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to raise the Grand Haven pier to prevent water from splashing over top of it.
“We are going to look at increasing the height, the elevation of that structure,” said the corps’ dredging program manager, Melissa Bosman. “Then there is sediment along the structure in some areas of it, and we are going to address that as well.”
