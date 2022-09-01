Ottawa County Judge Bradley Knoll, left, swears in Juanita Bocanegra as the newest judge for Ottawa County’s 58th District Court at the County Courthouse in Grand Haven in December 2020. The 58th District Court will see $2 million from the county's ARPA funding to support the court's eviction prevention program for the next three years.
Earlier this year, Ottawa County received $57 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). To figure out how to spend some of the money, the county surveyed its residents at the beginning of July, and 2,233 responded.
According to the recently released survey results, the county says residents’ top priorities include affordable housing and expanding broadband internet coverage throughout the county.
