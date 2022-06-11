Grand Haven Human Relations Commission members Annie Baker, far left, and Reyna Masko, far right, present the original work of art, “Changemakers,” to Loutit District Library in honor of retiring Library Director John Martin, second from right. Accepting on behalf of the library was Board Chairman David DeYoung, second from left.
The Grand Haven Human Relations Commission recently made a gift of a work of art to Loutit District Library to honor retiring Library Director John Martin.
“Changemakers” is an original painting by Erick Picardo, a Caribbean artist living and working in Grand Rapids. It features the images of four great American changemakers: Martin Luther King Jr., Ruby Bridges, Rosa Parks and Cesar Chavez. It was commissioned by the city’s Human Relations Commission to serve as the signal image of its annual Visionary Award, given in recognition of citizens who “demonstrate courage in the face of resistance to change.”
