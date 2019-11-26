As Black Friday sags, will Small Business Saturday surge?

Black Friday is the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season and traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.
Although stores will likely be elbow-to-elbow this Friday morning, many retailers in recent years have chosen to open the frantic shopping early, with in-store and online specials beginning Thanksgiving Day. Some retailers are jumping the early-shopping trend even earlier this year, with online sales beginning before Thanksgiving.
According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 165.3 people will shop Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. The federation says 39.6 million consumers are considering shopping on Thanksgiving Day, 114.6 million on Black Friday, 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday and 33.3 million on Sunday. Cyber Monday should attract about 68.7 million shoppers, the surveys show.
Online sales have soared, up 26.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to an Adobe Systems estimate, and up 18 percent from 2016 to 2017.
But Black Friday may not have the shine it once had.
According to TheBalance.com, in-store traffic has dropped in recent Black Friday studies. Thanksgiving and Black Friday are still the busiest shopping days of the year – but, in 2018, the number of shoppers fell 9 percent compared to 2017, which saw a 4 percent drop from 2016.
And that’s A-OK with local store owners, according to Grand Haven Main Street DDA Executive Director Jeremy Swiftney. Instead of trying to compete with big box stores in the Black Friday frenzy, small-business owners focus their energies on Small Business Saturday, he said.
“Our goal is to continue to drive more people to shop local to support the local economy and to support local businesses that are open year-round,” Swiftney said. “I feel like we’re definitely making in-roads and getting everyone to understand Grand Haven Main Street is open year-round.”
And, unlike national retailers that seem to always be competing against each other for who can start their Black Friday sales first, local business owners support and cheer for each other, Swiftney said.
“Everyone really comes together for all of Grand Haven Main Street, and their goal is to all support each other and be successful,” he said. “We’re talking about a bunch of local people who own small businesses in their own town. We’re talking about your neighbor and a parent at your kid’s soccer meet. Everyone wants to get behind that and support that.”
But it’s not just the local connection that draws people downtown for holiday shopping, according to Swiftney.
“We have some amazing merchants, restaurants and services,” he said. “Small Business Saturday is the small-business answer to Black Friday. It’s the day we’re trying to remind everyone we’re still open and we’re still here. The big box stores aren’t going to be the ones where you can talk to your neighbor and get the type of service you’ve forgotten you want. People are going to know who you are and they’re going to be able to check off every single item on your list.”
Swiftney said sales were up at local sidewalk sales this year, although he had no specific statistics.
For anyone who thinks shopping online is the only way to tackle a holiday list, Swiftney has good news.
“Some of our businesses even have online stores,” he said. “MACkite and a number of other stores have online portals.”
