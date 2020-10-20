OCEANA COUNTY — Authorities in Oceana County are searching the Huron-Manistee National Forest for a woman who hasn't been seen since Monday evening.
According to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast, Lisa Ann Casler was believed to be out near the Pine Forest Campground, near Hesperia, hiking and birding. The sheriff's office said Casler may be wearing a brown North Face jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots.
