Memories and highlights were shared as the members of the North Ottawa Community Hospital Auxiliary recently gathered.
The auxiliary celebrated 100 years of service during a luncheon. Auxiliary member Sharon VanDyke, Dr. Jack Roossien, retired volunteer manager Lany Shoenmaker and North Ottawa Community Health System CEO Shelleye Yaklin participated in a panel discussion about their years and memories of working with the auxiliary.
From starting the hospital’s valet parking program to overseeing meal deliveries, Shoenmaker reflected on her 25 years as the volunteer services manager and the additional 20 years she served as a volunteer.
“It has been a good, good ride for me,” she said.
When VanDyke started volunteering in the mid 1980s, the gift shop was located in a small room of the Grand Haven hospital. Since then, VanDyke has watched the shop go through several renovations.
VanDyke’s role has also evolved through the years as she started buying items for the shop and becoming its bookkeeper. She spoke about the trips to Atlanta that entailed five 12-hour days of shopping and planning out what the gift shop will sell for the entire year.
“It’s been a wonderful place to work,” she said.
In addition to serving the hospital in a variety of ways, the auxiliary awards an annual scholarship.
When Roossien received the scholarship years ago, he said the $1,000 might as well have been $1 million with what it meant to his family. Since then, Roossien said his family has been able to make donations to impact other recipients.
Yaklin said she challenged the auxiliary members to remember that their contributions have more than a monetary value and to not sell themselves short.
“It is much greater than that,” she said.
