Ottawa County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the break-ins of two Jude’s Barbershop locations and a nearby Bibles for Missions thrift store Saturday night.
Deputies first responded to the Jude’s Barbershop at 4814 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale and learned that the namesake business at 7495 Cottonwood in Jenison had also been entered. Another break-in was discovered at the thrift store at 7359 Cottonwood.
