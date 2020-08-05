Barker

The 767-foot Kaye E. Barker is shown during a previous season’s visit to the Grand Haven port.

 Tribune file photo

We received four cargoes in the past week.

The motor vessel Calumet of Grand River Navigation paid a visit to Meekhof’s D&M last Wednesday night. The vessel unloaded a cargo of slag and was gone by daybreak.

