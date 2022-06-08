The Kaye E. Barker was our only visitor this past week. The 767-foot ship called on the Verplank dock on Saturday with a load of stone and was gone by the evening.
The Barker was built in 1951 as the Edward B. Greene by the American Shipbuilding Co. in Toledo, Ohio. It entered service in 1952 for the Cleveland Cliffs Steamship Co. Cliffs made several investments in the Greene while they operated it. It was lengthened 120 feet over the winter of 1975-76 at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisconsin, and a self-unloading system was installed in 1980-81 during layup in Toledo.
