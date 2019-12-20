Grand Haven City Council took action this week to potentially simplify an approach to the process surrounding certain noise complaints.
During Monday’s meeting, the council approved a first reading of an ordinance amendment regarding barking dogs within the city.
“I originally asked for this to be looked at based on feedback I got while I was walking around the neighborhoods last fall,” Mayor Bob Monetza said. “We treated barking dog complaints different than other noise complaints.”
Monetza said that without the amendment, public safety officers may respond to a barking dog complaint but could do little to address the issue without a second party complaining from a different home.
“Sometimes, that is really difficult,” he said. “People really don’t like calling and complaining on their neighbors. I think this will accomplish that.”
The amendment would allow for officers to respond to a barking dog complaint and use their discretion on how to handle the situation at the time.
“I trust our law enforcement to make those decisions and use their judgment,” Councilman Ryan Cummins said. “I’m supportive of their discretion in these types of cases.”
Monetza noted that there will be a second reading before the city ordinance can be amended.
